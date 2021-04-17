Osmanabad, Apr 17 (PTI) The work on an oxygen generation plant that can fill 64 cylinders per day was on in full swing at the district hospital in Maharashtra's Osmanabad and it should be ready in three to four days, an official said on Saturday.

He said Collector Kaustubh Diwegaonkar inspected the work during the day.

The COVID-19 count in the district stands at 28,424, of which 5,696 are active ones, the official said.

The district has so far seen 691 deaths, while 94,814 people have been vaccinated against the infection so far, he added. PTI COR

