Thane, Dec 2 (PTI) The district court here on Wednesday sentenced a 33-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for attacking and killing his neighbour with a sickle in Jawhar taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Principal district judge R M Joshi convicted Hemant Baban Morgha, a resident of Umbar Vihir of Sakharseth, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

In default, the accused is required to undergo simple imprisonment for six months, the order stated.

Appearing for the prosecution, additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar told the court that on September 29, 2017, the accused stood in front of his neighbour Jairam Janu Khava's house and tried slitting his own tongue with a sickle.

When the victim tried to stop him, the accused attacked him with the weapon, killing him on the spot, the prosecution stated.

In his order, the judge noted that the prosecution has successfully proved the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the accused who needed to be convicted and sentenced.

