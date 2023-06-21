Aurangabad, Jun 22 (PTI) Police have foiled an alleged attempt by operators of an orphanage in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra to sell a baby boy to a couple, an official said on Wednesday.

Prima facie, a deal to sell the two-and-a-half-months-old boy was struck at Rs 5 lakh.

Also Read | Gujarat: Brazilian National Arrested at Ahmedabad Airport With Black Cocaine Valued at Rs 32 Crore.

"We had received information that a deal was made to sell a baby at the orphanage. We took the baby in our custody," said police inspector Vyankat Kendre.

He said the boy was handed over to the child welfare committee.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: Bahanaga School Used As Makeshift Mortuary Reopens in Balasore After Completion of Summer Vacation.

The woman claimed that the baby was handed over to the orphanage by a woman from Paithan for adoption, but the police are verifying her claims.

Police have called the couple who runs the orphanage and the woman who handed over the child to the facility for questioning.

Prima facie, the orphanage doesn't possess valid permission to carry out legal adoption.

A case is being registered and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)