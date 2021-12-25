Mumbai, Dec 25 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,485 new coronavirus cases and 12 fatalities which took the caseload to 67,56,240 and death toll to 1,41,416, officials said.

The tally of active patients in the state rose to 9,102.

As many as 796 coronavirus patients recovered during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 65,02,039.

The state recorded two new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which took the tally of such cases to 110. As many as 57 of these patients have been discharged.

With 1,17,793 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 6,83,53,269.

As per the official release, 92,048 people are undergoing home isolation and 887 are in institutional quarantine.

The state's recovery rate is 97.68 per cent and fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Mumbai reported 731 cases but no death in the last 24 hours, while the larger Mumbai division witnessed 1,011 new cases and one fatality.

Nashik division added 118 new cases, Pune division reported 289 cases and nine deaths, Kolhapur and Aurangabad divisions recorded 11 and 13 new cases respectively. Latur, Akola and Nagpur divisions added nine, six and 28 cases, respectively.

Nagpur, Latur, Kolhapur and Nashik divisions did not report any COVID-19-related death, while Akola and Aurangabad divisions witnessed one death each.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are: Total cases 66,56,240, New cases 1,485, Death toll 1,41,416, Total recoveries 65,02,039, Active cases 9,102, Total tests 6,83,53,269.

