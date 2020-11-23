Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,84,361 with the addition of 4,153 new cases on Monday, the state health department said.

With 30 fresh deaths reported during the day, the state's fatality count increased to 46,653, the department said in a statement here.

A total of 3,729 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons to 16,54,793, said the statement.

There are 81,902 active cases in the state at present, it added.

