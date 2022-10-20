Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 429 fresh coronavirus cases and one more death linked to the infection, while 466 patients recovered in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the overall tally rose to 81,29,105, while the death toll increased to 1,48,378, said the department in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 418 cases and three coronavirus-linked fatalities.

Of the new cases, Mumbai accounted for 147, said the bulletin.

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district rose to 4,82,269 with the addition of 13 new patients in the last two days (October 19 and 20), said health department officials.

However, the North Maharashtra district did not reply any coronavirus-linked death during the period, they said.

So far, 4,73,318 patients have been discharged following recovery in Nashik, 13 of them in the last two days, the officials said, adding the district now has 47 active cases.

The sole fatality due to the infection in the state in the last 24 hours was reported from Sindhudurg district, said the department.

The case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, while the coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.14 per cent.

The department said 466 patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,78,077 and leaving the state with 2,650 active cases.

It said 18,263 swab samples were examined in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up total count of tests conducted so far in the state to 8,51,29,909.

