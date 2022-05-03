Pune, May 3 (PTI) One must not talk on history till one is absolutely sure, Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati said on Tuesday when asked about MNS chief Raj Thackeray claiming during his Sunday rally that the 'samadhi' of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was built by freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he said the samadhi was built by social reformer Mahatma Phule in 1925, adding that the real credit for its construction went to all devotees and followers of the legendary warrior king.

Without naming Thackeray, he said, "It is wrong for a responsible leader to make such a statement. One should talk about history only if you are 100 per cent sure."

Thackeray had made the statement during his Aurangabad rally, which was more in the news for his ultimatum to the state government to get loudspeakers atop mosques removed by May 4, failing which he had said there would be consequences.

