Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 61 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,38,498, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,424, a health official said.

Also Read | The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Win May Force Govt Not to Amend Wildlife Act, Says Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh.

On Sunday, the state had added 101 cases to the tally, while the fatality count had remained unchanged, he pointed out.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Raped by Two Men After Lacing Her Drink With Sedatives.

The recovery count increased by 35 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,89,497, leaving the state with an active caseload of 577, he said.

As per health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,65,07,169 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 5,393 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 61, Fatality: 0; Active cases: 577 Tests: 5,393.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)