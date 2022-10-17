Aurangabad, Oct 17 (PTI) Workers and leaders of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party on Monday staged an agitation on a national highway to demand the construction of a tunnel in Autram Ghat connecting Aurangabad with Dhule district in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Haryana: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh Inaugurates ‘The Great Khali’ Wellness Centre in Karnal.

The agitation, led by MLC Ambadas Danve, was held on National Highway 52 at Andhaner in Kannad tehsil of Aurangabad.

Also Read | Azam Khan Shaved His Head After Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Photo.

Speaking to reporters after the protest, Danve said, "The Dhule-Solapur road was sanctioned in 2014. The road till Kannad has been completed and after Autram Ghat, the work is underway from Chalisgaon to Dhule. The DPR for tunnel connecting these two sections has been sanctioned. The fund needed for this is nearly Rs 5,500 crore."

The Sena leader accused the Centre of making false promises about the tunnel project.

"We have now come on the road demanding the construction of the tunnel, which will connect Marathwada with North Maharashtra," Danve said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)