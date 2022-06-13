Aurangabad, Jun 13 (PTI) At least seven persons were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra in the last five days, officials said on Monday.

Also Read | Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Vasai Girl Working As Maid in Dubai Harassed by Employers, Rescued.

These incidents occurred between June 8 and June 12 across four districts in the region.

Also Read | COVID-19 Not Over Yet, Important To Be Alert, Says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

A total of 18 milking and non-milking animals were also killed, an official from the Divisional Commissioner's Office said.

A primary report was released by the Divisional Commissioner's Office on Monday regarding the fatalities in the Marathwada region since June 8.

According to the report, the highest number of deaths (3) due to the lightning strike occurred in the Jalna district, followed by two in Aurangabad, and one each in Osmanabad and Latur.

The percentage of the cumulative rainfall in the total eight districts in the Marathwada region stood at 5.59% as of Monday morning.

The region has received an average rainfall of 38 mm, as per the report.

No (administrative) circle in the region has received heavy rainfall (beyond 65 mm in a day) so far.

Nanded has received the highest rainfall of 43.3mm, Aurangabad (42.4 mm), Osmanabad (40.7 mm), Beed and Parbhani (39.2 mm each), Hingoli (37.1 mm), Jalna (35.2 mm) and Latur (24.4 mm), as per the report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)