Thane, Jul 4 (PTI) A 23-year-old speech and hearing impaired woman was raped and her mobile phone stolen in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 5:30am on Friday when the woman, who was on her way to work, was dragged into a dilapidated railway structure near Subhash Chowk by the unidentified accused and raped, an MFC police station official said.

Teams have been formed to nab the culprit, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)