Thane, Mar 1 (PTI) A court in Thane on Monday sentenced a 48-year-old tuition teacher to three years imprisonment for molesting his teen student.

Additional Sessions Judge and Special (POCSO Act) Judge SB Bahalkar also fined Dhanaji Kshirsagar Rs 10,000, said additional public prosecutor Varsha Chandane.

The incident happened in January, 2015 in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai where the 14-year-old victim used to take tuitions, she said.

