Pune, Jul 12 (PTI) A Zilla Parishad school teacher from Maharashtra's Solapur district who hit the national headlines for winning a prestigious global award in 2020 has resigned to pursue higher studies in the United States of America.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Rains: Lightning Strikes Claims 47 Lives in a Week; Health Department Issues Guidelines.

Paritewadi village school teacher Ranjitsinh Disale had won the coveted USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020 for his efforts to promote education among girls as well as triggering a quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution in India.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Now Official, Check Price & Other Details Here.

"I have resigned from my post as teacher on July 7 as I have to go to America to pursue further education. I was already scheduled to go to USA for Fulbright Scholarship for six months. Now, I have received permission for further studies there, which will require a long stay," Disale said.

The six-month Fulbright Scholarship will start from August 8 after which he planned to pursue a Master's degree in educational policies research at Arizona State University, he added.

A senior Zilla Parishad official confirmed the development and said Disale will serve one month's notice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)