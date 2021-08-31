Thane, Aug 31 (PTI) Eight people have been arrested in Mira Road in Thane district for allegedly killing a 18-year-old boy in a road rage incident, with a probe revealing it was a case of mistaken identity, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Kerala: Man Allegedly Stabs Wife To Death In Thiruvananthapuram, Arrested.

At around 9pm on Sunday, a motorcycle had come dangerously close to another two-wheeler, often called 'cut' in street lingo, after which a group attacked and killed a motorcycle-borne teen identified as Shubham Bhuvad, an official said.

Also Read | Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Now Available in New Dark Nebula Colour; Check Prices & Other Details.

"The man whose motorcycle came close to this group, and who rode ahead and escaped, was wearing a red T-shirt, and, unfortunately, so was Shubham. This made the eight men assault and kill him. We have registered a murder case and are probing further," the Kashimira police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)