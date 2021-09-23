Thane, Sep 23 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

It was not immediately known how many persons were involved in the crime.

The Manpada police at Dombivli in Kalyan registered a case on Wednesday night against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Police teams were searching for the culprits, the official said, without divulging any further details of the case.

