New Delhi, September 23: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Thursday, September 23 across the metros. This marks the 18th consecutive day when the fuel rates have remained static. The prices of fuel have reached sky-rocketing heights with petrol price breaching the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. In Delhi, the price of petrol on Thursday stood at Rs 101.19 per litre. Diesel is being sold at Rs 88.62 per litre in the national capital on Thursday, September 23 with the rates of fuel remaining unchanged. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

The petrol is being sold at Rs 107.26 per litre on Thursday, September 23 in Mumbai. The price of diesel in the capital city of Maharashtra stands at Rs 96.19 per litre on Thursday. The petrol and diesel rates have remained static across the metros on Thursday. The price of petrol breached the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Petrol Prices in State Reduced By Rs 3 Per Litre.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On September 23, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.19 Rs 88.62 Mumbai Rs 107.26 Rs 96.19 Kolkata Rs 101.62 Rs 91.71 Chennai Rs 98.96 Rs 93.26

In Kolkata, the price of petrol stands at Rs 101.62 per litre on Thursday. With the rates remaining constant for the 18th day in a row, the price of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal stood at Rs 91.71 per litre on Thursday, September 23. The prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 98.96 per litre and Rs 93.26 per litre on Thursday, September 23 in Chennai.

