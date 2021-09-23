Microsoft officially launched the Surface Pro 8 laptop on Wednesday at the Microsoft Event. The company also launched the Surface Duo 2 smartphone, Surface Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio along with the Surface Pro 8 device. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will be made available in the US and select markets on October 5, 2021, with the launch of Windows 11. The company is yet to announce the availability of the device in the Indian market. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The Surface Pro 8 2-in-1 Laptop is priced is from $1,099.99 (approximately Rs 81,203) for the 8GB + 128GB model with the Intel Core i5 processor and goes till $2,599.99 (approximately Rs 1,91,935) for the 32GB + 1TB variant with Intel Core i7 chipset.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Photo Credits: Microsoft)

In terms of specifications, Microsoft Surface Pro 8 features a 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen Display with support for Adaptive Colour technology and Dolby Vision. The device gets up to 120Hz of refresh rate and a resolution of 2880x1920 pixels. It comes with two processor options - Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor and Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor coupled with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Photo Credits: Microsoft)

The new 2-in-1 Surface Pro 8 laptop also comes with the new Surface Slim Pen 2. The Slim Pen 2 gets charged in the keyboard base and comes with a built-in haptic motor, redesigned tip, reduced latency and better precision. The company claims that while writing with this Slim Pen 2, it replicates the feeling of writing on paper.

Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 (Photo Credits: Microsoft)

The laptop also gets a 5 MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video support, 10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video shooting capability, Dual far-field Studio Mics and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and runs on Windows 11 OS.

