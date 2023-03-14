Thane, Mar 14 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra reported 19 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 7,47,587, a health official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Goa: Woman Tourist Hits Security Guard With Footwear at Old Goa Church, Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

With the addition of the new cases on Monday, the district is now left with 79 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Two Men Rape Minor Girl After Abducting Her, Film Act; Arrested Under POSCO Act.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 11,969, while the total count of recoveries stood at 7,36,307, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)