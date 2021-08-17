Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) With the addition of 133 more coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,48,433, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

With three more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll in the Thane district rose to 11,187. The mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,021 while the death toll is 3,252, the official said.

