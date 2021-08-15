Thane, Aug 15: With the addition of 233 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,48,100, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of four more people, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,179, he said.

Also Read | Mi 100W Wireless Charging Stand Launched in China: Report.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,33,958, while the death toll is 3,248, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)