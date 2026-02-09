New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a special economic package of 175 million dollars for Seychelles to support concrete projects in areas such as social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence and maritime security.

He made the announcement during the joint press meet with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie here in the national capital.

"Development partnership has been a strong foundation of India-Seychelles relations. All our efforts have been based on the priorities and needs of Seychelles. Moving forward in this direction, today we are going to announce a Special Economic Package of 175 million dollars. This package will support concrete projects in areas such as social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence and maritime security", PM Modi said.

He underlined that the package would create new employement and skill-training opportunties for the people and especially youth of Seychelles.

PM Modi said that the visit by the President comes at an opportune time with India and Seychelles celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic ties. "I am confident that these milestones will inspire us to keep attaining new heights."

He said, "India and Seychelles are not just connected through diplomacy; we are connected through the Indian Ocean. Trade between the two countries has grown, cultures have blended, and our relationship has become stronger. India and Seychelles are connected not just by geography, but by history, trust and shared vision for the future".

"The greatest strength of India-Seychelles relations is our people-to-people ties. The Indian community settled in Seychelles has made a remarkable contribution to the social and economic life of Seychelles. At the same time, they have also strengthened our friendship from generation to generation," the PM added.

PM Modi further underlined how as a trustworthy partner and maritime neighbour, "Seychelles is an integral part of India's MAHASAGAR vision. Our cooperation spans across land, water and sea."

Before the joint press meet, the leaders held a bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House.

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie had earlier paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Sharing the details of his visit in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted how Mahatma Gandhi's principles continue to guide and inspire the India-Seychelles partnership.

"Honouring Bapu's enduring legacy and universal ideals. President Dr. Patrick Herminie of Seychelles paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Gandhiji's enduring principles continues to guide and inspire India-Seychelles partnership."

President Herminie arrived in the national capital on Sunday after completing engagements in Chennai and Mumbai as part of his ongoing State Visit to India.

This is his first trip to India since assuming office in October 2025 and coincides with the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. (ANI)

