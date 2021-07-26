Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) With the addition of 348 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,42,935, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of eight more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 10,977, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.02 per cent.

The powerloom town of Bhiwandi in the district for the first time did not report any fresh case of COVID-19 on Sunday, an official from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,29,251, while the death toll has reached 3,114, another official said.

