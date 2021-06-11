Thane, Jun 11 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday arrested three persons in connection with a multi-crore urban land ceiling (ULC) fraud, an official said.

The police had registered offences under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act against several persons who were part of the mega fraud in 2016.

The police had earlier arrested some persons, including a builder, in connection with the fraud. The accused had obtained benefit under the ULC by showing a residential plot as an agricultural land, an official said.

The police have arrested Bharat Kamble (56), a junior draftsman at Assistant Director Town Planning office, Palghar, Satyavan Dhanegave (54) retired assistant town planner, Thane, and Chandrashekar Limaye (55), an assistant to architect, he said.

The police are on the lookout for Dileep Gheware, a town planner at MBMC, the official added.

