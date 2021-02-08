Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) With the addition of 265 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,55,749,an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday.

Four more deaths due to COVID-19 were also recorded, raising the toll in the district to 6,183, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stands at 2.42 per cent, the official said.

So far, 2,46,367patients have recuperated from the infection, reflecting a recovery rate of 96.33 per cent.

There are 3,199 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 45,340 COVID-19 cases and 1,199 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.

