Thane, May 10 (PTI) Thane has reported1,752 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,88,779, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said.

Fifty more people also succumbed to the disease, pushing the death toll in the district to 8,053, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.64 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 97,065, while the death toll has reached 1,738, another official said.

