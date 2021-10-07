Palghar, Oct 7 (PTI) Three persons from the transgender community were feared drowned in Tansa river in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, police said.

Also Read | Atmanirbhar Bharat Can Be Achieved when Our Technology, Human Resources and Access to Both Come Together, Says President Ram Nath Kovind.

A search is underway for the trio who drowned in the river at Khanivade village of Virar, an official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Jewellery Firm Owner Arrested for Duping 13 Investors of Rs 8 Crore.

The persons have been identified as Sunita Puri (30), Andulika Harika (40) and Prachi Akola (23), he said.

The incident took place when six persons from the transgender community went to bathe in the river to mark the first day of the nine-day Navratri festival, the official said.

Three persons from the group were swept away by strong currents, while three others swam to safety, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)