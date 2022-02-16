Chandrapur, Feb 16 (PTI) Three persons died when their motorcycle collided with a truck on a highway in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place on Chandrapur-Nagbhid-Nagpur highway at Murmadi village in Sindewahi tehsil, an official said.

The victims, Rakesh Ramdas Meshram (16), a resident of Sindewahi, Vivek Nanhe (11), a resident of Chimur, and Roshan Vittal Meshram (25), were travelling to Sindewahi on the two-wheeler, he said.

A speeding truck collided with the motorcycle, killing two of the victims on the spot, while the third one died while being rushed to a hospital, the official said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident, he added.

