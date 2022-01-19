Jalna, Jan 19 (PTI) One person has been arrested and two minors detained in connection with a series of bicycle thefts in Maharashtra's Jalna city, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | ‘Learnt From School About Good Touch And Bad Touch’: Accused Imprisoned Under POCSO Act in Kerala Following Boy's Statement.

The Sadar Bazaar police received a complaint about a bicycle theft in Kulikruti area of Jalna on Tuesday, an official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Govt Allows Liquor Sale at All Airports and Supermarkets, Cuts Prices by 20%.

Based on the CCTV footage from the area, the police zeroed in on one of the minors involved in the theft and subsequently nabbed the two other accused, he said.

The police recovered 10 stolen bicycles, valued at Rs 1.30 lakh, from the trio, he said.

The accused had allegedly stolen bicycles from different parts of the city and sold them at cheap rates, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC in this regard, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)