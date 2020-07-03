Nagpur, Jul 3 (PTI) A tigress brought from Chandrapur district to Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur in a critical condition on June 22 died on Friday, an official said.

Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra divisional manager Nandkishore Kale said the tigress, showing severe debilitation, anemia, emaciation, dehydration, with tick infestation and broken canines, died after 11 days of treatment at around 6:30pm.

"While it showed no symptoms of coronavirus infection, its sample will be sent for testing to National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

"While it showed no symptoms of coronavirus infection, its sample will be sent for testing to National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Earlier, tiger KT-1, shifted to Gorewada from Tadoba Andhari Reserve, had died on June 22. PTI CLS BNM BNM 07032126 NNNN

