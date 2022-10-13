Gondia, Oct 13 (PTI) An elephant herd has destroyed property in a remote village in Arjuni Morgaon in Maharashtra's Gondia district, after which people there were shifted to temporary shelters, a forest department official said on Thursday.

The affected persons are lodged in the zilla parishad school in Bortola and teams were tracking the movement of the 23 elephants, said Deputy Conservator of Forests Kulraj Singh.

"The jumbos arrived at Nagandoh village at around 10pm on Wednesday, after which people ran for cover to neighbouring Tirkhudi village. Several houses in Nagandoh were damaged by the elephants along with standing crops," the official said.

"The 40-45 people in the village have been shifted to a temporary shelter. Senior officials have visited the site. Authorities will carry out loss assessment survey to fix compensation," said ACF Dada Raut.

Officials said the elephants may have been attracted to the village as there is a large stock of mahua flowers and liquor brewed from it.

