Nashik, Oct 14 (PTI) Two Army personnel were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.2 lakh from a contractor at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS) in Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) caught two Army personnel red-handed while accepting the bribe amount on the premises of CATS in Gandhinagar on Thursday evening, an official said.

The duo had demanded Rs 1.20 lakh from a government contractor for some work and the latter lodged a complaint with the CBI, he said.

The accused are serving in Military Engineering Services (MES) at the military station in Nashik, the official said, adding that the duo has been remanded to judicial custody till October 20.

In a release issued on Friday, the Army authorities reiterated that any form of malpractice has no place in a disciplined organisation like the Indian Army and strict disciplinary action will be taken against the perpetrators.

The Army authorities also stated that they will provide all assistance to the CBI in its ongoing investigation in the case.

