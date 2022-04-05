Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday registered an offence against two persons for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man for making some changes in land records in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Also Read | ISRO Scientists to Inspect Objects That Fell from Sky in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur.

An offence under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Khadavali circle officer Rajendra Borhade and one Nilesh Choudhari, deputy superintendent of police (ACB) Madhavi Rajekumbhar said.

Also Read | Hajj 2022: Have Made All Arrangements for Haj, Saudi Arabia to Decide Modalities, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

According to the complainant, the duo had initially demanded Rs 50,000 from him to make some changes in land records following a purchase of plot. After negotiations, the duo settled for Rs 10,000, she said.

No arrest has been made so far in this regard and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)