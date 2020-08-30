Thane, Aug 30 (PTI) Two brothers drowned in a swollen river in Thane district of Maharashtra while clicking selfies, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday after Shahbaz Ansari (24) and Shahalam Ansari (22) went for fishing with their mother in Chavindra village amidst heavy rains, an official said.

The duo were busy taking selfies when one of them slipped and fell into the river and washed away, he said, adding that the other brother jumped into water to save his sibling but drowned.

Their bodies have been fished out of water, he added.

