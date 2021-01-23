Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) Two fruit sellers were arrested early on Saturday at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing another vendor over a financial dispute, police said.

The incident occurred late night on Friday, they said.

"The 35-year-old victim, Nizamuddin Hazrathdin Rain, used to buy fruits from the two accused for sale and pay them for it. However, he had not paid them over the last few days, which had angered the duo," senior inspector V C Dolas of Nizampura police station said.

"Despite their repeated reminders, he had failed to give money to them. Angry over it, the two fruit sellers caught hold of the victim and beat him to death late last night," he said.

On being informed, the police rushed to the spot and sent the victim's body for post-mortem. The accused- Ansar alias Pappu Mohramali Rain (35) and Saddam Husssain Anwarali Rain (32)- were later arrested.

They were booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), Dolas said.

