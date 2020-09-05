Thane, Sep 5 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing brass and copper sheets worth over Rs 14 lakh from a godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday nabbed Saitansingh Jaswant Singh Solanki (33), a resident of Nagpada in neighbouring Mumbai and Farooq Hasan Shaikh (42) of Kalwa Shantinagar slum colony, said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police zone-II Bhiwandi.

Also Read | Southern Railway to Run 13 Intra-State Special Trains from September 7, Check Full List.

The accused had broken into a godown in Rahnal area on August 22 and stolen brass and copper sheets worth Rs 14.27 lakh, the official said.

Stolen brass sheets worth Rs 7.18 lakh have been recovered from the arrested accused, he said.

Also Read | Indian Railways to Run 80 New Special Passenger Trains From September 12, Know When Reservation Starts.

A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the IPC with the Narpoli police station of Bhiwandi zone, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)