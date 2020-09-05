New Delhi, September 5: The Indian Railways will run 80 new special passenger trains that will start running from September 12, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Saturday. The reservation for seats in 80 new special passenger trains will start from September 10. "The 80 new special trains (40 pairs) will be in addition to 230 trains in operation," Vinod Kumar Yadav added. Railway Board Denies Issuing New Circular on Suspension of Regular Trains, Operations Not to Resume.

These trains will be running after the Centre on August 29 announced Unlock 4 guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. The Centre allowed the resumption of metro operations from September 7 in a graded manner. The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments. Private Trains in India? 23 Companies Attend Meeting Called by Indian Railways.

The Indian Railways had suspended the passenger, mail and express train services from March 25 in the wake of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Railways started to operate the Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists. It also began 15 pairs of Special Air Conditioned trains from May 12 and 100 pairs of timetabled trains from June 1.

