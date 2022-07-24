Nanded, July 24: A 21-year-old youth was found murdered in a deserted area with deep injuries on Thursday night. The Nanded district cops have arrested 3 suspects on the charge of murder of the youth. As per the report by the TOI, the deceased had allegedly filmed a woman's obscene video and had made it viral.

As per the report, the deceased was identified as Sachin Kadam, a resident of Borgaon. Kadam had left for his farm in the evening, however, he did not return for a long time. Soon family started calling him. They soon started searching for him after he did not pick up the calls. Kadam's family members found his body in a deserted area late at night.

Soon, the deceased's brother filed a complaint, subsequently, cops picked up the three accused, identified as Shivaji Suryawanshi, Taterao Kadam, and his son Digambar. A case has been lodged against the trio. Meanwhile, a police probe found that some of Kadam's acquaintances were upset with him for allegedly recording a video of a woman and also sharing the same with others.

