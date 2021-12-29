Latur, Dec 29 (PTI) A notorious robber and his woman accomplice have been arrested in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Singer Sahdev Dirdo Recovering Well After Road Accident, Reveals Badshah.

The accused, who was wanted for several offences in Pune, Ahmednagar and Beed districts, was arrested on Saturday and has been remanded to police custody for five days, an official said.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Celebrations: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory for New Year's Eve, Warns of Strict Action Against Drunken Driving, Overspeeding and Reckless Driving.

According to the police, Tukaram Ashok Panchal (32), a resident of Paithan village in Beed, and his accomplice Karma Nagraj Pasara (55), a resident of Telangana, stole mobile phones worth over Rs 16,000 at a weekly market.

The police chased the accused and arrested him in Killari area, he said.

On interrogation, the police found that the accused was wanted in several cases in Pune, Ahmednagar and Beed districts, the official added

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)