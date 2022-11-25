Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman was killed and her daughter injured when the ceiling of their house collapsed on them at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari Avoids One-to-One Meeting With Mamata Banerjee, Takes MLAs Along.

The incident took place in Mharal village in Kalyan taluka in the early hours of the day, he said.

Also Read | Data Theft: Two 'Hack' Into UIDAI Website, Steal Aadhaar Numbers, Other Information of Citizens To Sell to Third Parties; Arrested by Mumbai Police.

According to the fire brigade, the ceiling of a house in Suryanagar collapsed when the occupants were asleep.

The victim Ranjana Umesh Kamble died on the spot, while her daughter Pragya (18) sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, the official said.

The other members of the family, who were sleeping in another room, escaped unhurt, he said.

The fire brigade carried out the rescue and relief work at the structure, which was 25 years old, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)