Nashik, Jan 9 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their home in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Monday morning, a police official said.

Sugandha Kiran Sonawane was making tea when the LPG cylinder exploded around 7.30 am, blowing away the tin roof of the house in Lokhande Mala in Nashik Road suburb, he said.

"Her condition is serious as she has suffered 50 per cent burns. Her son Aryan sustained 15 per cent burns. Both are admitted in the district civil hospital," said the Upnagar police station official.

The woman's two other sons received minor injuries in the but did not need hospitalisation, he added.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, the official informed.

