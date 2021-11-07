Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was found dead inside a Chinese food shop where he worked in Maharashtra's Thane district and police suspect he got electrocuted, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday, some people residing near the shop in Badlapur town alerted its owner after they noticed water spilling out of the closed establishment, a police spokesperson said.

When the owner opened the shop, a water tap in the kitchen there was found open and the worker, Sandeep Lattemahant, who hailed from Nepal, was lying motionless on the floor.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The worker, who used to stay in the shop, died of suspected electrocution, the police said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the official said.

