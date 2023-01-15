Panaji, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the Centre will look into Goa's demand in the Mahadayi river water dispute, state water resources minister Subhash Shirodkar said on Sunday.

Goa and Karnataka are engaged in a dispute over the sharing of the river's water and the former has often accused the southern state of violating rules with plans to build two dams.

"Goa has full faith the Centre will not let the state face injustice. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the Centre will look into our demands. We want the formation of a water management authority to keep a check on activities on the river by Karnataka," Shirodkar said at a press conference.

A delegation under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had met Shah and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on January 12 seeking withdrawal of permission given to Karnataka to prepare detailed project reports for dams on Kalsa and Bhandura tributaries of Mahadayi.

