Patna (Bihar) [India], September 12 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday launched an attack on the Mahagathbandhan, targeting both the Congress and DMK over their recent remarks, saying the alliance was only interested in abusing the people of Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary said the Congress had a history of insulting people. "Congress's introduction is -- those who insult," he remarked, reacting to the Bihar Congress unit's post on X that carried the AI video.

Also Read | Investment Scheme Fraud in Bengaluru: Woman Loses INR 3.75 Crore to Deepfake Scam Using AI-Generated Video of Sadhguru.

In an AI-generated video posted by the Bihar Congress that has gone viral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is lambasting him over his politics.

The Deputy CM also criticised DMK leader Durai Murugan's comments. "The people of Mahagathbandhan can only abuse the people of Bihar," Chaudhary said.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena Urges Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Rename Bengaluru Metro Station After Chhatrapati Shivaji Amid Naming Row.

The remarks follow Tamil Nadu Minister Durai Murugan's remarks, "Tamil Nadu is not Bihar", on the proposition of Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Durai Murugan on Thursday had dismissed the proposition of 'Special Intensive Revision' in Tamil Nadu, asserting that the state is "not like Bihar" and here people were "politically aware" and could not be misled.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vellore, the minister drew a sharp comparison with Bihar, stressing that Tamil Nadu's governance and leadership were "distinct" compared to Bihar.

"Tamil Nadu is not Bihar. Tamil Nadu is a state where people are aware. The governance there is not like here; here we have the leadership of Thalapathy, and such tricks will not work in Tamil Nadu or with our leader," Murugan told reporters.

The minister's remark came in response to discussions over the nationwide SIR of the electoral rolls.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission (EC) held a conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all States and Union Territories, assessing their preparedness for the nationwide SIR of the electoral rolls.

This was the third Conference of Chief Electoral Officers this year. The conference was inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)