Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): The world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain celebrated Holi festival during the early morning Bhasma Aarti on Tuesday, with the sanctum sanctorum drenched in gulal and Lord Mahakal adorned with bhang (cannabis) and dry fruits in a divine decoration.

The temple gates were opened at 4 AM during the Bhasma Aarti. After performing abhishekam (ritual bathing) of Lord Mahakal with water, the deity was worshipped with Panchamrit made from milk, curd, ghee, sugar and fresh fruit juices.

Specially for the occasion, abhishekam was performed with Vijaya (bhang) and saffron-infused water. Lord Mahakal was divinely adorned with bhang, sandalwood and dry fruits. Priests and pujaris celebrated Holi with the deity, during which gulal was showered in the sanctum sanctorum.

Devotees who attended the Bhasma Aarti appeared immersed in the colors of gulal and devotion.

Bhog (sacred offering) of fruits and sweets was offered to Baba Mahakal. A large number of devotees who reached the Bhasma Aarti sought the blessings of Lord Mahakal. On behalf of the Mahanirvani Akhara, sacred ash (bhasma) was offered to Lord Mahakal.

It is believed that bhasma is most dear to Baba Mahakal, and therefore, on this day, the deity was drenched with sacred ash. According to belief, after offering bhasma, the Lord gives darshan transforming from formless to manifest form.

Speaking to ANI, Raghav Pujari, a priest at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, said Holika Dahan was performed in the Mahakal complex on Monday evening, and from Tuesday morning, grand decoration and Panchamrit offerings were made.

"Yesterday evening, Holika Dahan was performed in the Mahakal complex, and from this morning, grand decoration and Panchamrit have been offered. Gulal was offered to Nandi and Shiv Parivar. Lakhs of people come for darshan. We prayed that everyone remains healthy and there is peace in the country and abroad," Raghav Pujari said

Neha Sharma, a devotee from Canada, expressed her joy at witnessing the unique Holi celebrations at the ancient temple.

"Seeing the colors gave me immense happiness. There was positive energy. I am happy after having darshan of Mahakal," Neha Sharma said.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and holds immense religious significance for devotees across the world. The Bhasma Aarti, performed in the early hours of the morning, is a unique ritual where Lord Shiva is worshipped with sacred ash. (ANI)

