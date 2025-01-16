Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI) : After the successful completion of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti, the Yogi Adityanath government has now shifted its complete focus to the preparations for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, scheduled for January 29, according to an official statement.

To strengthen the arrangements, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar conducted a visit to the Mahakumbh area on Thursday. During their visit, they chaired a high-level review meeting at the ICC auditorium.

The Chief Secretary Manoj Singh noted that the arrangements and facilities during the previous festivals were commendable but emphasised the need for further refinement. He stated that preparations must also account for the anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Mahakumbh, along with a possible cabinet meeting.

Singh instructed that all preparations should be completed promptly and directed that sector magistrates, police, and officers from all departments ensure their presence in all sectors.

Chief Secretary Manoj Singh highlighted that after 144 years, Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti were celebrated together, offering a unique opportunity for a dress rehearsal ahead of Mauni Amavasya.

Addressing the facilities provided by the Railways, Chief Secretary Singh suggested improving the signage directing devotees to railway stations. The signage should indicate which station devotees need to go to and provide visible information about the availability of trains to their destinations.

Key details about trains and stations should be displayed on digital screens, along with the distance to Sangam for the convenience of visitors. Railways must ensure that passengers departing from a station can return via the same station, Singh added.

Chief Secretary Singh further directed that train operations on Mauni Amavasya should begin early in the morning, even if it requires reducing the number of normal trains for that day.

Similarly, DGP Prashant Kumar added that the running status of trains must be displayed at prominent locations in the city, and under no circumstances should train platforms be changed. These measures aim to streamline the travel experience for devotees and ensure their convenience.

While reviewing the facilities in the fair area, Chief Secretary Singh also emphasised the need for seamless telecom services during major bathing festivals and the Amrit Snan.

He stated that the telecom infrastructure in the fair area is robust, and under no circumstances should devotees face issues with phone connectivity.

Chief Secretary Singh instructed the Transport Department to ensure the operation of additional buses from Prayagraj for the convenience of devotees, with a special focus on running regular services to Ayodhya.

He stressed the importance of clear communication to prevent crowds from gathering at closed stations and directed the department to establish systems that help devotees easily identify where they can board their buses.

Reviewing the preparations by the Public Work Department (PWD), Chief Secretary Singh directed that sturdy iron railings must be installed along all pontoon bridges without any gaps to ensure safety. He also instructed that additional signage be put in place to further assist devotees and enhance their experience.

Regarding cleanliness, he directed that there should be an adequate number of toilets and urinals at Sangam Nose. There should be no complaint of overflow anywhere. Also, VIP toilets should be provided in the Akhara area and all 1.5 lakh toilets should be installed by January 20.

During the review of security arrangements, the Chief Secretary and DGP provided necessary guidelines. Chief Secretary Singh stressed the need for an adequate police presence at all locations, including the fair area, and directed that police personnel must report to duty on time to ensure seamless security measures. (ANI)

