Visuals from the Ghats of Triveni Sangam as people continue to take a holy dip. (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): The sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj is witnessing an unceasing wave of devotion as Mahakumbh progresses with an overwhelming influx of pilgrims, saints, and Kalpvasis.

By 8 a.m on Wednesday, over 3.748 million devotees had taken a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, increasing the deep spiritual fervor surrounding the grand religious congregation.

This includes more than 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 2.748 million pilgrims who arrived in the early hours to seek divine blessings.

According to Uttar Pradesh government data, the total number of bathers since the commencement of Mahakumbh has exceeded 382 million as of February 4, underling the event's unparalleled spiritual and cultural significance.

With weeks still remaining in the Mahakumbh, the numbers are expected to soar even higher.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj today, as per a release. At around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will take a holy dip at the Sangam and offer prayers to Maa Ganga.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his Cabinet; producer Vinod Bhanushali and lead singer of British band Coldplay, Christ Martin, along with his girlfriend and actress Dakota Johnson, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Saturday. On Tuesday, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck also took holy dip accompanied with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

