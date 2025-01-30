Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Over 45.11 lakh pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh till 8 am on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Information Department said in a release.

More than 10 lakh Kalpwasis are present at the Sangam, while the total number of devotees who took a holy dip at the Sangam on Thursday morning stood at over 55.11 lakh.

With this, the total number of devotees who have performed snan at the sacred confluence since the beginning of the Mahakumbh has surpassed 275 million as of January 29 on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya'. Authorities have intensified arrangements to ensure smooth crowd management and seamless facilities for the devotees.

On Wednesday, a stampede-like situation arose at Mahakumbh in the early hours, resulting in several deaths and injuries.

Meanwhile, after a brief halt due to the stampede-like situation, saints continue to arrive, though in smaller processions, at the Triveni Sangam for the second Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said. He said twenty-five bodies have been identified.

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit.

"A three-member judicial commission will be headed by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS DK Singh. We have been monitoring the entire incident from the CM's, Chief Secretary and DGP's control rooms throughout the day," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to the devotees who lost their loved ones in the incident.

"The accident that happened in Prayagraj Mahakumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government," PM Modi said on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his deep sorrow over Wednesday's situation at the Mahakumbh and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

In a post on X, Shah mentioned being in regular contact with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and local authorities to monitor the situation.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took place at Mahakumbh. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. The administration is treating the injured in hospitals. I am in constant touch with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the local administration," he said. (ANI)

