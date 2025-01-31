Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): A three-member judicial commission, formed to investigate the tragic stampede that occurred on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, in Prayagraj on Friday.

The hospital had admitted many of the victims, with at least 30 reported dead and 60 injured in the tragic incident that occurred early Wednesday morning at the Sangam.

Earlier the commission members including former judge Harsh Kumar, former IAS officer DK Singh and former DGP VK Gupta had reached their office in Janpath, Lucknow, on Thursday and immediately took charge of the investigation.

Commission Chairman Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar said, "Since the investigation is a priority, we have taken charge within hours of the announcement." He added, "Although we have a month to complete the probe, we will make every effort to conclude it as quickly as possible." Justice Kumar also confirmed that the commission would soon visit Prayagraj to assess the situation first-hand.

As per government notification, the commission has been asked to find out the causes and circumstances that led to the stampede and provide recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future.

UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, and other officials conducted an on-site inspection.

UP DGP Prashant Kumar said, "The state government has set up a judicial inquiry commission. Presently, we came here to discuss how we can conduct Basant Panchami 'Amrit Snan' well and how we can provide better facilities... We also reached the spot where this incident took place and went to the Medical College and met people who were undergoing treatment. No one admitted here is critical; some of them have sustained fractures... We will make better arrangements for Basant Panchami and ensure such incidents don't happen again."

UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said, "36 injured people are admitted here...all are being treated very well and arrangements have been made for the attendants who are with them...these people belong to different places like Deoria, Delhi and Bihar, their families have been informed...no one is in serious condition but some of them have sustained fractures, it will take up to 3 weeks for them to recover, there are 2-3 such cases." (ANI)

