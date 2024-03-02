Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): In a major crackdown, the Pune police arrested a 32-year-old man with 2.38 kg of drugs worth over Rs 2 crore from Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district.

The arrested individual has been identified as 32-year-old Namami Shankar Zha, who hails from Bihar state.

"The city police, now Pimpri-Chinchwad police, swung into action and seized 2.38 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 2,02,00,000 and arrested the accused from the Pimple Nilakh area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district on Friday," said an official.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shivaji Pawar, "The arrest of the accused took place after his suspicious movement with a white carry bag was noticed by on-duty assistant police inspector Narayan Patil of Sangvi police station in the local area during night patroling."

DCP further informed that during the search of the suspect, police found 2.38 kg of MD drugs with a market value of around 2.20 crore and a mobile phone in his possession.

After the arrest, a case was registered at the Sangvi police station under sections 8 (c), 21 (c), and 22 ( c) of the NDPS Act.

Subsequently, the accused was produced in court on Friday and remanded to police custody for seven days by the district magistrate court in Pune. (ANI)

