Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): One person died and three others were injured after a car collided with a two-wheeler on the Bengaluru-Pune Highway on Saturday.

Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Pune City police said that the car broke through the barricade on Wadgaon bridge and fell onto the service road below. The driver of the two-wheeler died; meanwhile, the car driver and passengers sustained minor injuries.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Continues to Shun Manipur; Amit Shah Big Failure: Congress.

An FIR is currently being registered under Section 105 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (culpable homicide). According to the police, two people (the driver and a passenger of the car) are in custody following the accident.

According to the DCP, "early morning on Saturday, around 4:30 AM, a Mercedes car collided with a Splendor two-wheeler on the Bangalore-Pune Highway near Vishal Hotel, Wadgaon Bridge."

Also Read | India Bans Direct, Indirect Imports of All Goods From Pakistan With Immediate Effect Amid Tensions Over Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Due to the accident, the driver of the two-wheeler died and the passenger sustained injuries.

Investigation into the accident is currently ongoing (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)